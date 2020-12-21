Colchester family pushes for change at intersection after recent fatality

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) -- There is one intersection in the Tri-States that seems to be deadlier than most.

A family is speaking out after losing their loved one at Illinois Route 336 and County Road 600 in McDonough County.

The intersection leads into the town of Colchester.

Five lives lost, in just four years.

The intersection at Illinois Route 336 and County Road 600 East in McDonough County is the common denominator.

Donna Danielson lost her mother-in-law Jean Danielson, in 2016.

"My mother-in-law was going through the intersection and she got hit and she passed and the lady in the other car, also passed," Danielson said.

The intersection is now lined by signs, warning drivers to not become the next victim.

"There's been so many at this intersection," Danielson said. "They need to do something."

The most recent crash happened at the intersection Thursday night. A 75-year-old man died.

It's a death that hits home for Martha Fentem, as she also remembers when she lost Jean, her sister-in-law.

"She was such a special lady," Fentem said. "She would help anybody at any time."

Colchester 3rd Ward Alderman Mike Eddy said he's aware of the problem and has reached out to local state representatives and IDOT, hoping to get it fixed. He said he hopes he sees change, sooner rather than later.

"Representative LaHood put me in contact with someone at IDOT," Eddy said. "I've sent an email to them. I haven't heard a response yet. It's my understanding they've been talking about this for years. The time for talking about this is over, it's time that something needs to be done."

IDOT sent WGEM a statement, which includes: "We understand and are aware of the concerns regarding last Friday's crash and await the results of the investigation being conducted by law enforcement. The department has made several improvements at this location in recent years, including the addition of oversized stop signs and safety lighting."

But, family members said that's not enough as they push for change, so not one more family has to go through pain, like theirs.

"Everybody loved Jean," Danielson said. "Everybody loved her, everybody. She was the best mother-in-law you could have ever had."

In the statement pertaining to the intersection, IDOT went on to say: "As we do throughout the state, we continually monitor to determine if additional improvements are warranted. We look forward to working with all stakeholders on possible solutions."