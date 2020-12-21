Construction to bring affordable housing to Quincy continues

A $17 million construction project to bring affordable housing to Quincy is underway.

Quincy Housing Authority Executive Director, Jerry Gille said the Frederick Ball apartment site is on track to bring 65 new apartments to town.

He they've demolished several buildings, re-modeled 15 apartments, and built 17 new apartments, all in an effort to bring modern, affordable housing to people in need.

"Half of the Quincy Housing Authority's public housing in Quincy dates back to 1941-42. That's pretty old. So the answer to why did we do this is very simply put. Because the need is there," Gille explained.

He said the Frederick Ball site started with 59 apartments, they're adding six more, to have 65 new apartments in the area.

"The stock is to the point that it is very expensive to maintain, it's very difficult to maintain and it gets harder and harder to market to those that need it in the community," Gille added.

He said they're also expanding to have a laundry room on site, an exercise room, computer room, and community room.

He added their plans will add more landscaping to the property, parking lots, and work on the sewer lines in the coming months.

Gille said they're on track to be done with this site in 13-months.

He said the apartments are based on a housing-project voucher similar to Section 8 housing.



He said they will open applications for the waiting list on January 4th; to apply, call (217) 222-0720.

