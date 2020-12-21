COVID-19 vaccine expected in Adams County this week

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Plans are in place for COVID-19 vaccine, but it's still not in Adams County.

Local health officials said the wait may not be much longer, as they anticipate to receive doses this week.

Blessing Health System Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, says the first step in their plan was to inform employees about the vaccine and its side affects, now they're planning how it's going to be administered.

"Where the chances of coming in contact with the virus are a little higher those departments have been identified and those departments will go first," Barthel said.

She says their goal is to vaccinate all 3,700 of their employees.

"They will receive information about the vaccine and then they'll be administered the vaccine and then go back to work. It'll be here on site so they don't have to leave," Barthel said.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said Adams County wasn't one of the first counties in the state to receive the vaccine because the death rate per capita here wasn't as bad as other places.

"We are hoping for and expecting vaccine this week. We have plans at this point to distribute majority of that vaccine to the Blessing Health System," Welch said.

Welch said they're expecting to receive both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, anticipating over a thousand doses going to front line health care workers and emergency medical staff.

"We are obligated to follow the federal and state guidance on that and so as soon as we can start to deliver it to a broader audience, that's the goal and that's what we hope to be able to do," Welch said.

Welch said the vaccine will be replaced on a routine basis moving forward, so they don't expect to run out.

He said it's unclear how long the vaccination process will take for the entire county.