Dollar General opens in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) -- Dollar General announced its store at 745 Route C in La Grange, Missouri, is now open.

Company officials reported the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on need.

Dollar General stated it continues to hire new full and part time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.

Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Dollar General stated its store will provide residents with household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

Company officials state approximately 75% of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General and the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.

