Giants sign RHP John Brebbia to 1-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have signed John Brebbia to an $800,000, one-year deal, taking a chance on the right-handed reliever coming off Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old Brebbia spent his first three seasons with St. Louis, but he was non-tendered by the Cardinals on Dec. 2. He is 6-foot-7 with a 3.14 ERA and two saves in 161 career games, all in relief. Brebbia had right elbow surgery on June 3 and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.