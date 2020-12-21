Health officals warn against large holiday gatherings

(WGEM) - As the holiday week begins, local health officials warn against large gatherings and travel.

Marion County Health Administrator Jean McBride say with COVID-19 cases still high and local hospital bed availability low, it's better to be safe than sorry and stay home.

"You know, you are just going to have to be vigilant," McBride said. "I know, especially with grandkids and all of that, they want to hug grandma and you just can't turn them down but everyone needs to be careful because we want to be around for next year when we are doing better."

McBride says it's important that families take the warnings serious. She says some families didn't follow similar guidelines during Thanksgiving and the situation turned deadly.

"The sad thing is we have had a few family gatherings this year that have resulted in hospitalization and even deaths and then that makes the whole family feel really bad," McBride said. "So, let's be vigilant and know that the virus is on our shoulder everywhere we go."

She warns another surge in COVID cases is possible if people don't make smart choice over the holidays.

Here is holiday advice from the CDC as you prepare your holiday plans: