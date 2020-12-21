Heath officials report COVID-19 outbreak at Schuyler County Jail

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Schuyler County Health Department (SCHD) has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the Schuyler County Jail in Rushville, Illinois.

Public health officials stated they are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the positive cases in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

Health officials added the jail is working with SCHD and following direction and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SCHD, and will continue to monitor inmates and staff for symptoms.

According to health officials due to Federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on these cases is prohibited.