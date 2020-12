Hospital Report: Dec. 21, 2020

DEATHS

Anna Mae Fehr, age 82, of Quincy, died on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3:52 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Ivan Allen, age 62, of Quincy, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12:23 pm in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

James H. ‘Jim’ Bliven, age 71, of Quincy, passed away at 9:45 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Barry Community Center. Services for Jim will be announced by the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.

James Henry (Jim) Bower, of Quincy, passed away at Blessing Hospital, December 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Felker age 69, of Quincy died on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. Funeral arrangements for Daniel Felker are pending with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Sharon Kay Bose age 74, of West Point, IL died on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in her home. Funeral arrangements for Sharon Kay Bose are pending with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Joseph David Johnson, 56 of LaBelle, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the LaBelle Manor Nursing Home. Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown, Missouri in charge of arrangements.

Rolland L. Helms, age 83, of Camp Point, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. in Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point, IL. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Roger Dean Bowen, 57, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:01 PM Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Otis J. McClain, 78, of Quincy, died at 10:34 a.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Kenneth W. Campen, age 88, of Canton, MO passed away, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home, Canton, MO in charge of arrangements.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Justin & Alicia McCarl had a boy.

Stefan & Mercedes Williams had a girl.

Wesley Gooding & Ashley Hull had a boy.

Christopher Humes & Kelsey Davis-Humes had a boy.

Ian & Emily Green had a girl.

Eric & Kelsey Barry had a boy.

Jonathon Gronewold & Kaitlyn Rigg had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.