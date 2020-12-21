Illinois Chamber pushes back on eliminating business tax incentives

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Illinois Chamber of Commerce pushed back against a group of legislators they said are talking about eliminating tax incentives for businesses.

President Todd Maisch said there's a number of incentives that can help small businesses thrive.

"Like the retailers discount which allows retailers to keep a very small amount of the sales tax they collect as compensation for the fact they they are the tax collector for the state," he said.

Maisch said as of November 30, the number of small businesses open in Illinois has decreased by a third since January.

"As I talk to my counterparts in other states, they're looking at 35 to 40 percent," he said.



Chris Taylor is the co-owner of For Home and Her in Quincy.

"We have friends and business owners both here in Quincy and around the country and for those who have not been able to access the services that might help their business or adapt in some way, it's been hard," he said.

Taylor said going into a new year brings a new opportunity for state lawmakers to step up.

"And one of those things is really considering what taxes we can alleviate on small businesses and how we can rework the checkbook basically as a state to be able to serve our small business while taking care of our debts and the things we're responsible for," he said.

Maisch said the issue has comes up every year and so far they've been successful making sure the tax incentives stay intact.

"I'm confident we will be successful in convincing the legislature that's not the way to go," he said.

Masich said the next step will be sitting down with lawmakers to show them how eliminating incentives would hurt the state's economy.