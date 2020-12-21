Illinois gas prices rise as holidays draw near

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Illinois drivers are seeing higher prices at the pumps this holiday season.

Illinois gas prices have risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,378 stations.

Gas prices in Illinois are 12.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Local drivers said they've seen prices all over the place.

"I've seen gas prices rise with increasing COVID restrictions and decline in decrease with COVID restrictions," college student Aaron Hea said.

"Next month we are going to do some traveling," stay at home mom Kisha Twine said. "Probably go visit some family and hopefully gas prices won't be too high then."

"During the pandemic they should be going down," Quincy resident Matthew Unglesbee said. "People can't afford groceries, let alone gas, paying like $80 to fill up."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois is priced at $1.94/gallon today while the most expensive is $2.83/g.

Regional prices are varying.

Gas in Peoria is at $2.36/g, up 10.8 cents per gallon from last week. St. Louis resident are paying $2.01/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week while those in Champaign are paying $2.20/g, up 4.7 cents from last week.

"The sudden spike in gas prices last week was brought on by a continued rise in the price of oil, which jumped last week to nearly $50 per barrel, the highest we've seen since March, when prices collapsed due to COVID-19," said GasBuddy head analyst Patrick De Haan said. "While last week's gas price surge isn't likely to repeat this week, it could be a sign of things to come in the year ahead."

If you've got a trip to plan, you can find gas prices wherever you go at GasBuddy.com.