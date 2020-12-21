Iowa Hawkeyes And “Fighting Illini” Slide In AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll After Recent Setbacks On The Hardwood
The Fighting Illini traveled to The Garden State on Sunday and tipped off against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey in one of the more highly anticipated match-ups in the Big Ten over the weekend. Unfortunately for the men from Champaign, the 91-88 loss Illinois sustained on the road has dropped them from 13th to 18th in the recent Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll released earlier today. The (5-3) Fighting Illini will return to action Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Penn State
On Saturday in South Dakota, Iowa lost against top-ranked Gonzaga despite a 30 point, 10 rebound, 3 block performance by All-American Center Luka Garza. The setback dropped (6-1) Iowa from third to fourth in the polls. The Hawkeyes are set to return to action in Iowa City on Tuesday evening against Purdue. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.
The Top 25 Associated Press College Basketball Poll
Note: first-place votes are in parentheses and records through Dec. 20,., along with total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1,597 1
- Baylor (3) 5-0 1,538 2
- Kansas 7-1 1,426 5
- Iowa 6-1 1,365 3
- Villanova 7-1 1,304 7
- Houston 5-0 1,272 6
- West Virginia 7-1 1,225 8
- Tennessee 4-0 1,109 10
- Wisconsin 6-1 1,051 12
- Texas 7-1 1,035 11
- Rutgers 6-0 878 19
- Michigan St. 6-1 839 4
- Creighton 6-2 773 9
- Missouri 5-0 768 16
- Texas Tech 6-2 661 14
- Virginia 3-1 510 17
- North Carolina 5-2 492 22
- Illinois 5-3 468 13
- Michigan 6-0 367 25
- Duke 3-2 352 21
- Florida St. 4-1 335 15
- Xavier 8-0 249 -
- Ohio St. 6-1 245 20
- Virginia Tech 6-1 181 -
- Oregon 6-1 167 -
Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.
