Iowa head-on car crash kills Missouri man, injures Iowa man

MALVERN, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a Missouri man died and an Iowa man has been hospitalized after a head-on crash. The Omaha World-Herald reports 76-year-old Maryville, Missouri man Johny Joe Ford was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sunday crash near Malvern, Iowa. Malvern is about 35 miles southeast of Omaha, Nebraska. It’s also close to the Missouri border. Ford was driving a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 34 when he crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into an SUV driven by 48-year-old Malvern resident Michael A. Vasquez. Vasquez was flown to a Nebraska hospital in critical condition.