Johnson, Chicago State visit Iowa State

Chicago State (0-9) vs. Iowa State (2-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Xavier Johnson and Chicago State will face Rasir Bolton and Iowa State. The senior X. Johnson has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Bolton, a junior, is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Bolton has had his hand in 47 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. Bolton has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Chicago State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 91.4 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cyclones. Iowa State has an assist on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Chicago State has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Chicago State has scored 60 points and allowed 93 points over its last five games. Iowa State has averaged 67 points and given up 73 over its last five.

