Kansas City Star apologizes for racially biased coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Star’s top editor has apologized for past decades of racially biased coverage. The newspaper also has posted a series of stories examining how it ignored the concerns and achievements of Black residents and helped keep Kansas City segregated. The newspaper said a detailed examination of its past coverage and that of its longtime sister newspaper, the Kansas City Times, documented how they often wrote about Black residents only either as criminals or people living in crime-plagued neighborhoods and ignored segregation in Kansas City, Missouri, and its public schools. The Star posted its apology and its lengthy series of stories on its website Sunday.