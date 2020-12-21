Lawsuit alleges inhumane conditions at Missouri jail

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A prisoners rights group has filed suit alleging that a Missouri jail has been mistreating its inmates, saying deputies have taunted and tortured inmates and that the jail provided so little food that one detainee ate toothpaste and toilet paper to ward off hunger. The lawsuit was filed Monday by the St. Louis-based law firm ArchCity Defenders on behalf of three recent pretrial detainees at the Francois County Jail. It names the county, Sheriff Dan Bullock and the former jail administrator, along with the company providing medical care at the jail and a nurse. It seeks unspecified damages. Messages left with county officials were not immediately returned.