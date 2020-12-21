Migrant worker cases drive Thai coronavirus total past 5,000

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged past 5,000 as hundreds of migrant workers tested positive, posing a major challenge for the authorities. Thailand has been one of several Southeast Asian countries that were faring relatively unscathed by the pandemic. But on Saturday, health officials reported a daily record of 548 new cases, almost all of them among migrant workers in the seafood industry in Samut Sakhon province, 21 miles southwest of Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his government would wait to see how the situation looked in a week’s time before deciding on any special restrictions for New Year’s celebrations.