Missouri judge backs medical marijuana license rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled in favor of the state’s medical marijuana licensing rules. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce issued her ruling Monday. A southwest Missouri family had sued after it didn’t get a medical marijuana license from the state. Attorneys argued that the state’s decision to award only 60 licenses violated the family’s right to farm granted by the state constitution. But Joyce says the state is within its rights to regulate the industry. The family’s lawyers say they plan to appeal.