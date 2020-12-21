New Illinois coach to make homegrown talent a priority

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema hopes to have a coaching staff in place by early January. He also says he is already concentrating on homegrown recruiting. Recently fired Illini coach Lovie Smith was often criticized for his recruiting efforts, especially from among Illinois high schools. Both Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said they understand the need to recruit top talent from within the state. Illinois went 2-6 this season.