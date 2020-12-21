Quincy city council appoints new city clerk

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy city council appointed a new city clerk at Monday night's meeting, which was the second to last meeting of the year.

Council formally appointed Laura Oakman to the position.

Oakman, the current deputy city clerk, will replace Jenny Hayden, who has served in the city clerk position since 2003 and is retiring to spend more time with family.

"Jenny's got some big shoes to fill," said Oakman.

"We worked well together and I think I continue to keep the integrity of the office in-tact. And plus I love working with the alderman."

Oakman, who is running unopposed for city clerk in the 2021 consolidated election, will officially take over the position on January 1st.