Rapid COVID-19 testing site announces Christmas week hours

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department announced new hours for its rapid COVID-19 testing site for the week of Christmas on Monday.

Health officials reported that the testing site will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The complete schedule for the week is below:

Monday, December 21 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), CLOSED

Friday, December 25 (Christmas) - CLOSED

Saturday, December 26 - CLOSED

Sunday, December 27 - CLOSED

Monday, December 28, - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The site is located at 33rd and Broadway in the old ShopKo parking lot. Health officials said Individuals wishing to be tested should enter the parking lot off of 33rd Street.

This test is free and available for anyone who lives, works in or visits Adams County. Individuals will be contacted with results the same day they are tested.

Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line. The form can be found here. If you are unable print the form, you can also fill one out at the testing site.

Participants can expect the results via a phone call in about an hour.

Health officials have urged everyone to get tested stating that there are asymptomatic individuals in the community and they need to be identified and quarantined.

