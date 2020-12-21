Senator: Treasury Dept. email accounts compromised in hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of email accounts at the Treasury Department were compromised in the massive breach of U.S. government agencies being blamed on Russia. That’s according to an Oregon Democrat, Sen. Ron Wyden, who says hackers broke into systems used by the department’s highest-ranking officials. Wyden issued a statement Monday after he and other members of the Senate Finance Committee were briefed by the IRS and the Treasury Department. Wyden says that though there is no indication that taxpayer data was compromised, the hack “appears to be significant.”