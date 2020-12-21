Southeast Mo. visits Indiana St.

Southeast Missouri (2-4) vs. Indiana State (2-2)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri faces Indiana State in a non-conference matchup. Indiana State beat Ball State by 10 points on Saturday, while Southeast Missouri fell 69-67 to UT Martin on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeast Missouri’s Chris Harris, Nolan Taylor and Nana Akenten have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRIS: Harris has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redhawks. Indiana State has 35 assists on 66 field goals (53 percent) across its past three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 22.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com