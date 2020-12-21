The Strokes turn to a ‘unicorn figure’ and get Grammy love

NEW YORK (AP) — It has taken The Strokes almost two decades to earn their first Grammy nomination. But lead singer Julian Casablancas is betting they’ll walk away empty-handed at the ceremony on Jan. 31. The band’s “The New Abnormal” will compete in the best rock album category against “A Hero’s Death” by Fontaines D.C., “Kiwanuka” by Michael Kiwanuka, “Daylight” by Grace Potter and “Sound & Fury” by Sturgill Simpson. Casablancas says he’s rooting for Potter. “The New Abnormal” hit No. 1 on both Billboard’s Top rock albums and alternative albums charts for the first time since 2011.