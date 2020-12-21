Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has declared it “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions. The Vatican’s watchdog office for doctrinal orthodoxy said Monday that it addressed the question after receiving several requests for “guidance” during recent months. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith noted that bishops, Catholic groups and experts have offered “diverse and sometimes conflicting pronouncements” on the matter. Drawing on Vatican pronouncements in past years about developing vaccines prepared from cells derived from aborted fetuses, the watchdog office issued a statement it said Pope Francis examined last week and ordered to be made public.