Windy Start to Winter

A clipper system is moving to the North of the Tri-States, which brought some areas of enhanced cloud cover Monday morning. This system will continue to push farther to the East, however it will leave strong winds in its wake. Winds could gust up to 40mph at times. High temperatures should reach into the low 50's Monday. A fry cry from where they should be on this first day of Winter. Tuesday will also remain dry and mostly sunny. Winds will begin to pick back up Tuesday evening ahead of the next storm system.

A strong cold front will move across the region during the late morning to early afternoon hours. Ahead of the front, temperatures could warm back into the upper 40's to low 50's. Rain showers will also develop along the front and may change to some snowflakes as the front passes through. Not expecting much of any accumulations, possibly just a coating in some areas where the cooler air rushes in faster. Christmas Eve will feature high temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 20's with lows in the teens and single digits. We should get back into the low 30's Christmas Day and back into the 40's by next weekend.