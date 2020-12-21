With winter at hand, the virus whips up winds of uncertainty

Winter is here, and the season at hand is one of uncertainty and fear with coronavirus cases spiking nationwide. Shouldn’t the pandemic be over by now? Before the average person will get inoculated, winter will exact its toll. The holidays threaten further spread of the virus. Experts recommend fighting the tendency to isolate for those with seasonal affective disorder, but that’s not easy to do in a pandemic. Even with an end in sight, Americans have an arduous trail to break before reaching it. It was winter when the pandemic began, and it will be winter long before it’s over.