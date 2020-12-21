Wood stove causes small fire at Quincy home

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A close call for one home, and a reminder to pay attention to heating mechanisms and smoke detectors.

The Quincy Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North 7th Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters said they could see smoke and flames coming from the house when they got there.



They said a wood stove had caught fire and burned part of a wall in the kitchen causing minor damage.

No one was hurt.

As firefighters try to figure out exactly what caused the wood stove to catch fire, the Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief, Scott Lucy, has some advice.

"Always check your smoke detectors, make sure they are in good operating conditions," Lucy said. "The occupants had working smoke detectors."

The U.S. Fire Administration said you should test your smoke alarms monthly, change the batteries at least once every year, and replace the entire smoke alarm every 10 years.

The Chimney Safety Institute of America website cites the National Fire Protection Association as recommending that you get chimneys, fireplaces, and vents inspected at least once a year.