2 face fraud charges involving Illinois boat dealership

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Two central Illinois residents have been indicted on a federal charges alleging that they defrauded a boat dealership and others out of more than $2 million. Fifty-five-year-old Jeffrey D. Gibbs of Farmer City and 45-year-old Kara M. Wilkey of Maroa were both indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire, mail and bank fraud as well as aggravated identity theft. The Peoria Journal Star reports that Gibbs and Wilkey are former employees of Mid Illinois Boats, Inc., which does business as Clinton Marine II. Federal prosecutors allege that they defrauded that dealership, its customers and banks through a “multifaced fraud scheme.”