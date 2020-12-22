7-year-old girl shot on Baltimore–Washington Parkway

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound she suffered during a shooting that closed off the northbound lanes of a highway in the Washington, D.C., area. U.S. Park Police said Monday that officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in the area of Route 410 found the girl. The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia. The agency says the girl had a gunshot wound on her leg. She was transported to a hospital by a helicopter. Officials say 20-year-old Alec Gary Wilbur is wanted for the shooting.