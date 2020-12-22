Administration deepens sanctions over bloody Syrian conflict

The Trump administration is slapping more sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime over that country’s bloody conflict. Tuesday’s action by the Treasury Department deepens sanctions against Syria’s central bank and Assad’s inner circle. The sanctions further intensify pressure on Assad to end a brutal campaign that the United States and rights groups say has killed hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians over nearly a decade. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a statement that the U.S. is intent on holding the Assad regime accountable for atrocities against its people.