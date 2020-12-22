Afghan police say bomb tears through car, killing 5

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say a roadside bomb has torn through a vehicle in the capital of Kabul, killing at least five people, four of them doctors. The doctors worked at the Puli Charkhi prison, Kabul’s main penitentiary, and were killed as they were on the way to their office. It was not immediately clear if the doctors were targeted in the attack. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief said two others were wounded in Tuesday’s attack. The identity of the fifth person killed was not immediately known. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which damaged nearby buildings and shops.