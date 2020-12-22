Biden hopes virus deal is glimpse of deal-making to come

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President-elect Joe Biden, Washington’s year-end burst of deal-making is bringing renewed hope for a productive first 100 days in office. Longtime combatants finally forged a COVID-19 relief deal that carried with it dozens of smaller bills. The takeaway: Capitol Hill’s damaged systems and norms can still produce meaningful legislation — at least when backed up against the wall. Biden as president will be seeking to restore at least the veneer of good faith and bipartisanship that defined his era in the Senate. He said Tuesday the legislation and all that went into it provided a “first hint” of the bipartisanship he sees as possible.