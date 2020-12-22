Burton, Pulliam lead No. 15 Northwestern women to easy win

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and No. 15 Northwestern beat Eastern Kentucky 79-50. Sydney Wood added 15 points for the Wildcats, who overcame poor shooting by forcing the Colonels into 33 turnovers they turned into 40 points. Northwestern was 3 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 40% (29 of 73). Dafne Gianesini scored 14 points for Eastern Kentucky on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 behind the arc. The Colonels were 6 of 15 from distance (40%) but just 9 of 24 inside (38.5%).