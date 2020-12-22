Charges dropped over recorded call with police union head

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a Kansas City tow truck operator after his attorney uncovered a recording in which a police union official appears to issue a threat while trying to retrieve a towed relative’s car. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the actions of police Sgt. Brad Lemon, who is president of the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police, severely compromised the case against the tow truck operator, Allen Bloodworth. Bloodworth was charged in September 2019 with 31 counts of forgery, alleging that his company, Private Party Impound LLC, improperly towed dozens of vehicles from private property and forged required paperwork. Bloodworth pleaded not guilty.