Chompz construction moving along

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Chompz restaurant in Quincy has been closed after purchasing a new location, where the doors could be open by the end of January.

The owner, Steve Bunch, said the building had been vacant for three years, so it needed a complete remodel.

The new sign was hung Monday and the dining area and electrical work are nearly complete.

Now, they are focusing on replacing all the light fixtures and ceiling tiles.

Bunch said it's been a long process. But when the restaurant is up and running it will have a completely new look.

"It needed some TLC and some updating and so that has been actually kind of a fun process in this. In just taking a look at every aspect of the building and figuring out what we can do. I have to say we are all really pleased with the exterior and how it's come together," Bunch said.

Bunch said they are ready to get back to serving customers.

"We fired things up to make sure they work the freezer the cooler, those types of things. We're pleased with the progress, but I can tell you every one of us that are involved here are anxious to get it open," Bunch said.

Bunch said the goal is to have the new location open by mid to late January if all goes as planned.

