Crisp Air for Christmas

Another round of gusty winds is expected through the day Wednesday. Winds out of the south will shift out of the southwest and increase with peak gusts to around 40 mph. Arctic air is expected to move in behind a cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall from well into the 40s all the way to the teens and single digits by early Christmas Eve morning. Some light snow is possible Wednesday and Wednesday night, but most of the area will receive no accumulation. Cold wind chills with values down below zero are forecast for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day morning. Bundle up if you have to go outside as this will be the coldest air of the season so far!