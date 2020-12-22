Doctors discuss Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as it arrives in Tri-States

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Scotland County hospital got its first shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday to give to their staff.

This second vaccine much easier to store than the first one from Pfizer.

"I've been a frontline worker, like most of my other colleagues, since march, and I think it's really important if we have the ability to prevent contracting the disease that we do so," said Chief Nursing Officer at Scotland County Hospital Elizabeth Guffey, one of the first to get the vaccine Monday.

"This way, hopefully I will not even get the disease and won't have to worry about potentially infecting any patients or other staff members," said Guffey.

Doctors there in Scotland County Hospital said they're hoping you seeing these people get the vaccine could help you make your decision on whether you want to as well.

Dr. Randall Tobler, Scotland County Hospital CEO, said he usually doesn't recommend new medication right away but when it comes to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"They're both based on revolutionary and very exciting technology," said Dr Tobler, adding that it's technology he trusts.

After getting the vaccine, Dr. Tobler talked about how in the past, vaccines used the deactivated virus itself, but this new vaccine uses Messenger RNA, a sort of protein blue print, to re-create the spiky outside part of the virus.

It makes your body switch into defense mode even though the deadly part of the virus isn't there.

"And then our own machinery uses that code to just manufacture that little snippet of the virus that then goes to the surface of the cells in our immune system recognizes that as a foreign invader and makes a response," said Dr. Tobler.

He said minor allergic responses like rashes or breathing issues might happen, but vaccination sites are equipped with precautions just in case,

"Then we monitor them for 15 to 20 minutes and make sure that there's no immediate reactions which are rare but they've been reported, and then they go about their business," said Dr. Tobler.

For nurses like Guffery, she said she trusts the testing that's been done.

"I also trust that the risks of getting the vaccine are less than the risks of getting," said Guffery.

Dr. Tobler said this new type of vaccine was tested the normal amount of time, and the reason production was so much faster is that they didn't have to grow more of the virus itself in the process.

Dr. Tobler said the state received less vaccines from Moderna than expected, meaning they're allocating less to hospitals initially so those vaccines can go to long term care facilities to protect people.

He said a big reason for that is higher demand for the Moderna vaccine is that it's much easier to store than the Pfizer one because the lipids the mRNA are stored in are more stable at warmer temperatures.