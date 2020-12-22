Durbin: Help from Congress for Illinois finances unlikely

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is touting the benefits of the pandemic and omnibus spending bill passed by Congress, but is warning Illinois’ leaders not to count on future federal help to balance the state’s budget. Durbin on Tuesday noted the pandemic spending bill contains funding for specific programs that helps Illinois and Chicago, including mass transit aid, support for airlines, restaurants and entertainment venues. He says even if runoff races in Georgia give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate, legislation for state and local government pandemic relief would still be difficult to pass under a Joe Biden administration. Gov. J.B. Pritzker forecasts a $3.9 billion deficit for the budget year that ends June 30