Gem City Ford donates $5,000 to Toys For Tots

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Gem City Ford management and employees presented Toys For Tots with a 5,000 dollar check Tuesday

Officials from the dealership said they're very proud of both their employees and the community for stepping up and donating enough toys to fill the bed of a truck multiple times over.

"This truck has been filled up three times and emptied and filled up again," Gem City Ford owner Steve Brink said. "All of our employees at Gem City Ford have put their right foot forward and stepped up to help everybody out and get stuff in here for the kids to help a few more of them out for Christmas."

Brink said their donation is especially important this year with the pandemic causing a large level of need.