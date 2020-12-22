Health officials report COVID-19 outbreak at McDonough Co. assisted living facility

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The McDonough County Health Department reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Prairie City Rehab and Healthcare Center in Prairie City, Illinois, on Tuesday.

IDPH defines an outbreak at a residential congregate setting as one or more laboratory confirmed positive cases along with others that are ill with symptoms or 2 laboratory confirmed positive cases.

Heath officials stated there are currently two confirmed positive cases related to Prairie City.

The McDonough County Health Department stated it is working with Prairie City to provide guidance and to mitigate this situation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols have been implemented.

Public health officials stated they are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the positive cases in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

Due to Federal privacy restrictions, health officials stated no additional information on these cases will be released.