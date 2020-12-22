Hospital Report: Dec. 22, 2020

DEATHS

Kevin Collins, 58, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:19 am Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal Mo. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Larry Edward LaTour, 69, of Quincy passed away at 12:30 pm Thursday (December 17, 2020) in his home. Arrangements are with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Roger Dean Bowen, 57 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:01 PM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. Funeral services are with the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Johnathan Deters and Alyssa Pfaffe had a boy.

Casey and Stephanie Ragar had a girl.

Jeremy Bowen and Brittany Ball had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.