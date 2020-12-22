How to safely celebrate the holidays with memory-affected loved ones
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The CDC and local health departments are advising families to celebrate virtually this year to avoid spreading COVID-19
Alzheimer’s Association officials say family members in nursing homes are often older are more vulnerable to the virus.
“Having Alzheimer’s disease or dementia does not increase your risk in and of itself of COVID-19, but behaviors and characteristics that come with Alzheimer’s and dementia may increase risk like forgetting to wash hands or wear a mask.”Elizabeth Cook, Alzheimer’s Association senior manager of media relations
Officials say for those with Alzheimer’s – it’s important for them to see your face and hear your voice – even if it’s not in person.
“A lot of times depending on what stage they’re in, they might not be aware of the pandemic and what’s going on, but they are aware that you guys are there and that you love them, but that you just can’t be there physically right now.”Elizabeth Cook, Alzheimer’s Association senior manager of media relations
Officials recommend talking to your loved one’s care facility about how our family can celebrate safely.
Officials with Alzheimer's Association say even if you can’t meet with your loved on in person, many care facilities will let you send them decorations and holiday treats that remind them of home.
More tips from the Alzheimer's Association:
- Connect with your family members. Schedule a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom call with your loved one and invite other family members to participate. Prepare ahead of time to ensure the platform you use is one everyone can access easily. Consider taking the call to the next level by conducting a holiday activity such as baking cookies, exchanging gifts or singing favorite holiday songs.
- Take a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person living with Alzheimer’s. Take time to experiment virtually with holiday traditions that will be least stressful for your loved one.
- Prepare a favorite holiday meal or dessert. The current COVID-19 crisis has offered many families more time to cook and prepare meals. Make plans to prepare your loved one’s favorite holiday meal or dessert. If you are unable to share the meal in-person, drop it off or have it delivered.
- Go for a holiday stroll. Indoor gatherings generally pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. If an extended indoor holiday celebration seems ill-advised, consider gathering immediate family for a neighborhood walk to soak in the season. Just remember to bundle up!