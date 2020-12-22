How to safely celebrate the holidays with memory-affected loved ones

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The CDC and local health departments are advising families to celebrate virtually this year to avoid spreading COVID-19

Alzheimer’s Association officials say family members in nursing homes are often older are more vulnerable to the virus.

“Having Alzheimer’s disease or dementia does not increase your risk in and of itself of COVID-19, but behaviors and characteristics that come with Alzheimer’s and dementia may increase risk like forgetting to wash hands or wear a mask.” Elizabeth Cook, Alzheimer’s Association senior manager of media relations

Officials say for those with Alzheimer’s – it’s important for them to see your face and hear your voice – even if it’s not in person.

“A lot of times depending on what stage they’re in, they might not be aware of the pandemic and what’s going on, but they are aware that you guys are there and that you love them, but that you just can’t be there physically right now.” Elizabeth Cook, Alzheimer’s Association senior manager of media relations

Officials recommend talking to your loved one’s care facility about how our family can celebrate safely.

Officials with Alzheimer's Association say even if you can’t meet with your loved on in person, many care facilities will let you send them decorations and holiday treats that remind them of home.

More tips from the Alzheimer's Association: