Illinois High School Standout And Pro Football Hall Of Fame Linebacker Kevin Greene Passes Away On Monday At Age 58

Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has passed away at the age of 58. Greene died Monday, according to the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Greene was a 1985 5th Round Draft Pick of the Los Angeles Rams coming out of Auburn University. Greene was originally a Walk-On with the Tigers playing in the SEC. The 1996 NFL Defensive Player of the Year played with the Rams from (1985-1992). He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from (1993-1995) and the Carolina Panthers in 1996.

At the end of his 15 year career, Greene played for both the 49'ers (1997) and finally a second stint with the Panthers (1998). After his career came to a close on the turf, Greene started coaching with the Green Bay Packers (2009-2013), and New York Jets (2017-2018).

Greene was a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection during his playing days. The Auburn University product finished his pro career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White. The 1980 Granite City (IL) South High School graduate also had 23 forced fumbles, 26 fumble recoveries and five interceptions.