TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 18 points as Indiana State beat Southeast Missouri 72-66. Jake LaRavia added 15 points for the Sycamores, and Tre Williams chipped in 11 points. Chris Harris had 16 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Dylan Branson added 12 points and Nolan Taylor had 11 points.