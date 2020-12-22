Lawsuit challenges Indiana laws on disposal of fetal remains

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis abortion clinic is suing the state of Indiana, challenging provisions of a state law upheld last year by the U.S. Supreme Court requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated after an abortion. The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, contends that requirement and other statues requiring the same disposition method of fetal remains following a miscarriage violate the Constitution because they force the state’s definition of a person onto women who might not share the same beliefs. The Indianapolis Star reports that the suit was filed on behalf of the Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation abortion clinic in Indianapolis, its owner and others.