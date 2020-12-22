Local teen gives back to healthcare heroes

Earlier this afternoon Blessing Healthcare Heroes received prepackaged baskets from a statewide 4-H project locally led by Anabelle Schaffnit.

The baskets held an assortment of snacks, coffee, and treats specifically for healthcare workers who have been affected by the pandemic.

"In January we will possibly be doing another round of baskets or an idea based on baskets because DOT just gave us a $750 grant to use" says Schaffnit.

Schaffnit also says this is her opportunity to give back to healthcare workers in Quincy.