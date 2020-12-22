Mild Tuesday before Temps Crash Wednesday

Skies should remain mostly sunny through much of the day Tuesday, with winds slowly picking up through the afternoon hours. Winds could gust to 30mph by Tuesday evening but they should not be as strong as yesterday. Highs Tuesday should reach the upper 40's to low 50's. Overnight clouds build ahead of the strong low pressure system over the Rockies. Wednesdays is the most active weather day of the week. Temps will climb into the low 50's Wednesday morning, but the cold front will crash through late morning/early afternoon and bring temps down into the 30's. Showers will move through along the front, and there may be a few snowflakes that mix in but it should now be mostly rain. Temps Wednesday night drop into the teens. Winds will be gusty all day Wednesday, making the cold feel more brutal Wednesday evening.

High temps Christmas Eve will only reach into the low 20's with lows in the low teens. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits for much of the day. Christmas Day temps rebound slightly to the upper 20's and low 30's with sunny skies. Temps slowly return to above average by next weekend with highs in the low 40's and a chance of showers developing Sunday into Monday.