Missouri Gov. Parson pardons 24

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is pardoning 24 people. Parson on Monday also announced he’s commuting the sentences of three prior drug offenders to house arrest. Parson’s office so far has refused to name those getting pardoned. His office said some of the former criminals’ families have not yet been notified. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones says the Governor’s Office is waiting to name those pardoned until their families are notified. Jones said Parson likely will release the names on Wednesday. These are the first pardons Parson has granted since taking office in 2018.