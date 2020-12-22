New music store comes to downtown Quincy

NEW BUSINESS: Today I spoke with the owner of Quincy Square Music Co. that just opened December 19. The owner told me about his vision and how he managed to open a business in the middle of a pandemic. Find out details on what the store offers tonight on WGEM News at Five.

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A new music store has made its way to downtown Quincy.

Opening a business is always hard, but opening in a pandemic while other businesses are closing is another challenge.

Pete Magliocco, the Owner of Quincy Square Music Co. said he got the idea of opening a music store back in June, while in quarantine. Now six-months later that dream has become a reality and Quincy Square Music Co. is open for the community.

Isabella Rowe is a musician. She said having a local music store will benefit the community.

"Music spreads joy. So it's basically just spreading joy in a really dark time right now. And I mean it's hard to be a musician at any point, but even especially now. It's just good to have a sense of community," Rowe said.

Magliocco said opening a new business in a pandemic is a risk, but he feels it will be worth it.

"Optimism and believing in my community and just the sheer desire to provide musical instruments to people. And kind of share my love of that with others," Magliocco said.

Rowe said this store is perfect for musicians.

"I'm just a music lover. So anybody that gets to enjoy a local store like this I think it just an awesome experience," Rowe said.

Magliocco said he just wants to help.

"Get things to pick up real quick. I'll be there for them, I'll be there for anyone who needs me," Magliocco said.

Magliocco said the long-term goal for the store is to expand the online presence. Offering online lessons from instructors, just about everywhere.

The new Quincy Square Music Co. is partners with the Macomb Square Music Co. in Macomb, Illinois.

For lessons, you can call or text 309-431-5894 or visit here.