No. 18 DePaul women turn it up late to beat Creighton 90-81

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Dee Bekelja scored 16 to lead 18th-ranked DePaul past Creighton 90-81. The Blue Demons used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span. Despite the fact Creighton made half its 14 field goals in the fourth quarter, DePaul went 14-for-16 shooting. The Blue Demons shot 38 for 63 (60.3%) including 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Creighton true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Ronsiek missed just two of 15 attempts.